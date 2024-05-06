Over 1,600 cr paid to farmers for wheat: Ludhiana DC

During a meeting to review the wheat procurement operations on Monday, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that a total of 7,65,229.9 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat had arrived at the grain markets of the district, out of which 7,62,586.8 MT had been procured by various agencies. She added that farmers had received payments worth ₹1,658 crore. The DC directed the officials to maintain the lifting pace to make more space available for the fresh produce arriving at the markets. (HT File/For reference)

Sawhney emphasised that since the start of the season, the administration made elaborate arrangements to ensure that farmers do not face any problems. She directed the officials to maintain the lifting pace to make more space available for the fresh produce arriving at the markets. She expressed satisfaction over the purchase and lifting operations in the district.

The deputy commissioner said that 8.13 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was expected in all the grain markets during the on-going Rabi procurement season. She said that a robust mechanism was in place to make sure that the crop was procured and lifted as soon as it arrived at the markets.