 Over 1,600 cr paid to farmers for wheat: Ludhiana DC - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 1,600 cr paid to farmers for wheat: Ludhiana DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 06, 2024 10:52 PM IST

Sawhney emphasised that since the start of the season, the administration made elaborate arrangements to ensure that farmers do not face any problems

During a meeting to review the wheat procurement operations on Monday, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that a total of 7,65,229.9 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat had arrived at the grain markets of the district, out of which 7,62,586.8 MT had been procured by various agencies. She added that farmers had received payments worth 1,658 crore.

The DC directed the officials to maintain the lifting pace to make more space available for the fresh produce arriving at the markets. (HT File/For reference)
The DC directed the officials to maintain the lifting pace to make more space available for the fresh produce arriving at the markets. (HT File/For reference)

Sawhney emphasised that since the start of the season, the administration made elaborate arrangements to ensure that farmers do not face any problems. She directed the officials to maintain the lifting pace to make more space available for the fresh produce arriving at the markets. She expressed satisfaction over the purchase and lifting operations in the district.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The deputy commissioner said that 8.13 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was expected in all the grain markets during the on-going Rabi procurement season. She said that a robust mechanism was in place to make sure that the crop was procured and lifted as soon as it arrived at the markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Over 1,600 cr paid to farmers for wheat: Ludhiana DC
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On