Over 10 kg heroin recovered in Amritsar, accused on the run

Punjab Police on Saturday said it has seized 10.40 kg of heroin from a car near Sukhewala village in Amritsar. Heroin recovered by Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said the counter-intelligence wing of Amritsar police successfully intercepted two suspicious vehicles near Sukhewala village, resulting in the seizure of heroin from a car.

“The accused identified as Sukhraj Singh, the alleged supplier of the heroin consignment, managed to flee from the spot along with his accomplice in another vehicle. Police teams have impounded the car, bearing registration number PB46AG1224, containing the illicit drugs on the spot,” the DGP added.

Yadav said following an intel input about the exchange of heroin consignment between occupants of these two cars, police teams managed to locate both the cars stationed on the roadside near a petrol pump outside Sukhewala village in Amritsar.

“Drivers of both the vehicles managed to escape from the spot in the second car on seeing the police party. On checking the seized car, police recovered the heroin consignment, ₹1,000 cash, photocopies of Aadhar card and voter ID card of Sukhraj Singh”, the DGP added.

The DGP added that preliminary investigation suggests that accused Sukhraj was to deliver the heroin consignment to the occupant of the other car. “Efforts are being made to identify his other associate,” he added.

He said that raids are being conducted to nab both of the absconders. Further investigation is going on to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case, he added.

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), Act at Police Station State Special Operations Cell.