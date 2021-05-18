Over 10 lakh villagers screened in Haryana

At least 10 lakh villagers have been screened across state under the Haryana villagers’ general health check-up scheme launched in the wake of Covid-19 causing upheavals in the hinterland, the state government said on Tuesday.

On Monday, 2.54 lakh people were screened. In 2,095 villages across state, rapid antigen tests were conducted and 2,958 persons were found Covid positive.

The state government has dispatched about 2,500 teams to villages to screen people.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who on Monday held an emergency meeting with top bureaucrats to fine tune the response to contain the spread of the virus in rural areas, directed deputy commissioners (DCs) to undertake the campaign on a war footing.

While directing the administration to mop up all resources to take the challenge head-on, the CM said, “The pandemic will not be allowed to spread its wings in villages.”

He said that an atmosphere of positivity needs to be fostered in villages and the state government should not fall short of contributing to it.

While directing that there should be no slackness in the door-to-door screening of Covid patients, the CM directed that adequate infrastructure should be in place to treat patients to prevent further spread of the virus.

Khattar, who is personally monitoring the day-to-day situation, has also directed strict adherence to the ‘test, track and treat’ strategy to combat the threat under which patients with mild to moderate symptoms are put under home isolation.

Besides, multi-disciplinary teams comprising trainee doctors, asha workers and anganwadi workers have been rushed to the ground to make sure that every villager is taken care of.

The government has decided to set up an isolation centre in every village for which dharmashalas, government schools and Ayush centres can be used and equipped with all essential infrastructures.

Every gram panchayat with a population of up to 10,000 will be given ₹30,000 each whereas those above 10,000 population will receive ₹50,000 each for making basic arrangements.

Over 1.5 lakh rapid antigen test kits have been distributed and the CM has directed that supply of kits should continue uninterrupted.

AMBULANCE RATES

The spokesperson said similar strict action has been taken against private ambulance drivers who are overcharging from patients. He said that rates have also been fixed for them.

As per fixed rates, ₹30/km has been fixed for advance life sport ambulance, ₹15/km for basic life sport ambulance.

Besides this, a fare of ₹500 has been fixed for the local area distance of 10km.