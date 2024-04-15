Over 100 differently-abled, elderly vote from home in Doda

Over 100 persons with disabilities and senior citizens, aged above 85, cast votes from their homes in Doda district on Sunday, said officials. Doda district election officer Harvinder Singh said, “So far 104 voters comprising persons with over 40% disability and senior citizens have cast their votes from their homes in Doda (HT File)

The voters extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Election Commission of India for enabling them in being a part of the electoral process in the largest democracy in the world.

The EC, for the first time in Lok Sabha election, is facilitating “home voting” for senior citizens and PwDs across the country.

Doda district election officer Harvinder Singh said, “So far 104 voters comprising persons with over 40% disability and senior citizens have cast their votes from their homes in Doda.”

The voting took place at multiple locations across the mountainous district and 31 teams were mobilised.

“The teams comprise three officials, including a micro-observer and a police personnel. The secrecy of the ballot is diligently maintained,” he said.

“This year, EC introduced home voting facility for PwD, senior citizens, Covid-affected besides detainees in preventive custody,” said Singh.

The home voting shall continue for Monday as well in the district, which has a total of 183 such people, he added.

Doda is part of the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency that would go to polls in phase one on April 19.

“On Monday, the teams would extend the facility to remaining people, including nine detainees held under preventive custody,” he said.

“Voters in this category have already begun casting their votes for phase one and two of polling. This initiative marks a stride towards ensuring inclusivity and accessibility of the electoral process and in bolstering democratic participation,” the ECI said in a communiqué.

There are over 81 lakh voters aged above 85 and more than 90 lakh PwD voters registered across the country.

Haji Ghulam Din, a 93 year voter in Puneja village, expressed gratitude to the EC.

“I have cast my vote today at my home. I can’t move out of the house and today the government has enabled me to cast my vote from my home. I am thankful to the officials,” he said.

Din has age-related vision degeneration.

Shah Bano, 85, from the same village said, “I never voted from home before and today, I feel happy to be the part of this electoral process. I extend my gratitude to EC, Doda deputy commissioner and other officials.”