Over 11 lakh ration cards cancelled in Haryana in a year: Data

Haryana witnessed a reduction of over 11 lakh ration cards between 2024 and 2025, according to data tabled by the Nayab Singh Saini government during the ongoing winter session of the state assembly.

In a written reply, minister of state for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Rajesh Nagar said that the total number of ration cards in the state stood at 51,72,270 in October 2024. This figure fell by 11,03,166 to 40,69,104 in 2025.

Responding to a starred question by Congress MLA from Rohtak, Bharat Bhushan Batra, the minister said that in October 2023, Haryana had 39,32,544 ration cards, which increased sharply by 12,39,726 the following year. Haryana went to the polls in November 2024, when the BJP returned to power for a third consecutive term.

The government stated that under the National Food Security Act, 2013, ration cards are issued under two categories — Priority Household (Below Poverty Line) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY). In 2023, the state had 36.67 lakh BPL cards and 2.64 lakh AAY cards. While BPL cards rose during 2024 and returned close to earlier levels in 2025 at 37.67 lakh, AAY cards continued to increase over the period.

District-wise data showed that Faridabad recorded the highest cancellation of 1.06 lakh ration cards. Gurugram saw a reduction of 84,101 cards, followed by Hisar (68,413), Sirsa (66,652), Karnal (57,894) and Panipat (56,874). In Rohtak district, represented by Batra, 45,742 ration cards were cancelled in a year.

The reply further stated that between October 2023 and November 2025, a total of 18,41,416 ration cards were cancelled, while nearly 14 lakh cards were issued between October 2023 and October 2024.

The data also showed a decline in the free wheat supply, which fell from 1.03 lakh metric tonnes in January 2025 to 86,557 metric tonnes in October 2025. The number of beneficiaries dropped from 1.97 crore to 1.64 crore during the same period.

Nagar clarified that families with an annual income above ₹1.80 lakh are ineligible for ration cards, while those earning up to ₹1.80 lakh per annum qualify, as per existing government instructions.

During the Question Hour, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini hit out at the Congress, saying the opposition had been “unsettled after being decisively rejected by the people,” leading to “irresponsible and unfounded statements.”

Saini said he had already given a detailed explanation on the issue in the previous session, stating that the government had introduced a transparent system under which people were asked to self-declare their economic status. “Those who fell below the poverty line filled the forms themselves,” he said.

He added that while the income limit under earlier governments was ₹1.20 lakh, the present government raised it to ₹1.80 lakh, following which applications increased. “I had clearly informed the House that verification would be carried out after the elections and ineligible names would be removed. How can this be called a ‘scandal’?” Saini asked.

“During the Congress regime, even eligible beneficiaries were deprived of essential supplies, while others wrongfully availed benefits meant for the poor,” the chief minister said.