Over 2,600 cases resolved at Lok Adalat in Ferozepur
More than 2600 cases involving an amount of ₹47.33 crore and 303 cases at pre-litigative stage involving ₹2.12 crore were resolved amicably in the National Lok Adalat held here on Saturday. District and sessions judge-cum-chairman district legal services authority of Ferozepur, Virinder Aggarwal said 14 benches in the judicial courts of Ferozepur, three benches in Zira and two benches at Guru Har Sahai were constituted apart from one bench of permanent Lok Adalat, one bench of consumer forum Ferozepur and three benches of revenue courts for maximum disposal of cases amicably.
In the revenue court, a total 1,079 cases were taken up and 157 cases were disposed of. In the consumer court, 8 cases were decided out of total 47 listed cases, he said. In this Lok Adalat, although many cases have been disposed of, a few are to be mentioned concisely as success stories, he added.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
-
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
-
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Union ministry of tourism
IAS officer Shah Faesal who had resigned from his job and reinstated in April has been posted as deputy secretary in the Union Ministry of Tourism. He was detained at the Delhi airport on August 4, 2019, a day before Parliament pushed through constitutional changes, revoking Article 370 and 35A that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.
