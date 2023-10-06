News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Over 200 Afghan students apply for admission to Hisar varsity

Over 200 Afghan students apply for admission to Hisar varsity

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 06, 2023 08:54 AM IST

At least 214 students from Afghanistan have applied for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Hisar’s Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) in open and distance learning programmes and online programme through the e-vidyabharati portal of the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

As many as nine Indian universities will enrol Afghanistan students in open and distance learning programmes and the online programme. (File)

GJUST distance education director Khajjan Singh said 179 students have applied for the MBA course and 35 students for MComm and the Centre will give scholarships to these students.

“As many as nine Indian universities will enrol Afghanistan students in open and distance learning programmes and the online programme. The students will get recorded classes and teachers will provide them online classes. Under this programme, 1,000 students will get online education in India through the e-vidyabharati portal,” the director added.

