Over 21L kanal state, forest land encroached in J&K: Govt tells during budget session

Roughly over 21 lakh kanals (1,06,230 hectares) of state land and forest land remains encroached across Jammu and Kashmir, with Rajouri district recording the highest extent of illegal state land of 2,73,848 kanals, and 12 marlas under illegal occupation, stated a government document tabled in the J&K legislative assembly here on Monday. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah speaks in the House during the Budget session of the J&K Assembly, in Jammu, on Monday. (PTI)

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Shakti Raj Parihar on illegal occupation of state and forest land, the government stated that 17,22,995 kanal and 10 marla (over 87,158 hectares) of state land remains encroached across the UT. Similarly, over 3,77,000 kanals of forest land remains under illegal occupation in various districts of J&K.

“Any fresh attempt at encroached or illegal cultivation is promptly detected and effectively taken off at the initial stage. Forest boundaries are being re-surveyed by using DGPS technology to ensure accurate identification of encroachments,” the government stated in its reply.

The reply further stated that the field staff maintained regular vigil over vulnerable areas to prevent fresh encroachments. “Awareness campaigns are being carried out in adjoining forest villages to educate communities on the importance of forest conservation and their role in protecting these vital resources,” it added.

The government informed the House that all recorded entries of encroachment in revenue records have been expunged and necessary steps have been taken for removal of such encroachments in accordance with provisions of Section 133 of the Land Revenue Act, 1996. “Eviction drives are also being conducted and general awareness campaign programmes are also being organised,” it stated..

Revenue department figures shared in the House showed that Rajouri accounts for the largest chunk of encroached state land at over 2.73 lakh kanals, followed by Reasi with more than 2.26 lakh kanals and Jammu district with over 1.45 lakh kanals.

“While entries of unauthorised occupation have been expunged from revenue records, the physical possession of land in many cases remains with encroachers, necessitating continued eviction drives,” stated the government reply.

The government said eviction proceedings are being carried out under the provisions of the Land Revenue Act, with notices issued and periodic drives conducted to reclaim encroached land. Joint operations involving the forest department, forest protection force and police are also underway to clear forest land.