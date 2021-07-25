Over 27 gastroenteritis cases reported in Sangrur

Over two dozen people contracted gastroenteritis after reportedly drinking contaminated water in Matran village near Bhawanigarh town of Sangrur on Saturday.

The health department took action after people complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and started medical checkups of locals.

Senior medical officer from Bhawanigarh government hospital Dr Mahesh Ahuja said seven patients were admitted there and one was referred to Patiala.

“However, over 20 others hailing from the village were suffering from symptoms of gastroenteritis,” he said, adding that a team of doctors reached the village and started treating the patients.

Jagtar Singh, son of sarpanch Gurmel Kaur, said the disease spread due to contamination of drinking water. He said leakage in water pipes led to mixing of dirty water with regular supply.