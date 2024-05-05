Over 3,900 appear for NEET-UG exam in Ludhiana

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) was conducted on Sunday in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm across the district. The examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). A total of 3,967 out of the 4,090 registered students appeared for the test. (HT Photo)

The examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). A total of 3,967 out of the 4,090 registered students appeared for the test.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The 720 marks examination had 200 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Each subject had two sections, Section A with 35 compulsory questions. Section B had 15 questions, out of which, the candidates were required to attempt only 10.

A student, Kaavin Bagai, was taking coaching from last two years and found the examination easy. He said, “I could easily solve the questions as I practised enough before the exam. All the subjects were of the same level.” The assignments provided at the academy helped him, along with multiple revisions. The questions of botany were a little complex,” he added.

Another candidate Prabhgun Kaur, who recently appeared for Class 12 examination found the exam of moderate level. Kaur said, “The questions of physics section were complex and concept based. Chemistry was well balanced.” Nearly 98% of biology questions were NCERT based and were quite easy to solve, she added.

The exam was conducted at seven centres in the district, including Nankana Sahib Public School; Atam Devki Devi Niketan; BCM School, Shastri Nagar; Manav Rachna International School; BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar; Darshan Academy and Bal Bharti School.