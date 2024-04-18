 Over 3 lakh pilgrims visit Vaishno Devi shrine during Navratri - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Over 3 lakh pilgrims visit Vaishno Devi shrine during Navratri

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 18, 2024 09:30 AM IST

The nine-day Shat Chandi Maha Yagya concluded with ‘Purna Ahuti’ on Ram Navami organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

Around three lakh pilgrims visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Katra, during the nine-day Navratri festival.

Pilgrims offering prayers at the Vaishno Devi shrine during Navratri festivities. (HT File)
An official spokesperson said, “The nine-day Shat Chandi Maha Yagya concluded with ‘Purna Ahuti’ on Ram Navami. It was organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) during Chaitra Navratri for universal peace and prosperity.”

SMVDSB chief executive officer Anshul Garg, board member Neelam Sareen, sub divisional magistrate Vikas Anand, officers and staff, along with the pilgrims participated in the religious ceremonies performed amid Vedic Mantras on the occasion. A group of priests led by Padma Shri Vishwamurti Shastri performed the rituals.

“More than three lakh pilgrims visited the shrine during Chaitra Navratri. To ensure accessibility and inclusivity for the devotees regardless of their physical abilities, SMVDSB provided free pony, battery car service and assistance in darshans to persons with disabilities during Navratri as directed by lieutenant governor and SMVDSB chairman Manoj Sinha,” added officials.

SMVDSB had made arrangements of free food for the pilgrims at Tarakote Marg, prasad kendra at Sanjichhat and Bhairon Ji. For the ease of pilgrims, the facilities like battery operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services were available through both online and offline modes, they added.

The special features of the event included bhajan performances by artists such as Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Lakhwinder Wadali, Kapil Sharma, Akriti Kakkar, Sagar Bhatia, Roshan Prince. The students of SMVD Gurukul also performed during morning and evening prayers.

EOM….

Chandigarh / Over 3 lakh pilgrims visit Vaishno Devi shrine during Navratri
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
