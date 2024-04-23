Over 48k dogs sterilised in past 3 years, says Ludhiana DC

Around 48,000 stray dogs have been sterilised over the past three years through ABC project, said deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Tuesday during a review meeting focused on operations of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme within the district. Ludhiana DC urged officials to expedite sterilisation of stray dogs. (HT File Photo)

Sawhney instructed the officials to expedite the ongoing project. For prevention of animal-human conflict, she asked them to make strategies for dedicated feeding locations and schedules for stray animals, in accordance with the established guidelines. Engage with housing societies and market associations to identify the common feeding spots and suitable timings for residents to provide food to animals, she added.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Moreover, the discussions involved proposals of initiating adoption drives for dogs under society care, establishing an operation theatre at Animal Birth Control Centre, ensuring adequate equipment, appointment of cow catchers, and allocation of funds for recurring expenses.

The DC also emphasised the importance of administering anti-rabies vaccines to municipal corporation workers involved in animal care and management.