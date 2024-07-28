Over 50 people storm into police post, injure four cops

An eatery owner’s son, along with 50 aides, stormed into the Dharampura police post on Shingar Cinema Road and allegedly assaulted police personnel and vandalised the post. An eatery owner’s son, along with 50 aides, stormed into the Dharampura police post on Shingar Cinema Road and allegedly assaulted police personnel and vandalised the post. (HT Photo)

According to reports, four cops, including the police post in-charge, were injured in the incident that took place late on Saturday night. After the incident, the Division Number 3 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused.

Officials said that the problem started after the shopkeeper and his son were stopped at a checkpost near the police post while riding a scooter. They were stopped for speeding.

Accused alleges misconduct, assault

However, the restaurant owner’s son alleged that the police personnel at the checkpost were drunk on duty and misbehaved with them. He alleged that one of the cops also slapped his father.

Officials identified the accused as Harsidak Singh and his father as Sarabjit Singh.

He alleged that the police vandalised the post and injured themselves to frame them.

Videos of the heated argument between the police and civilians also did rounds on social media, prompting senior officials to investigate the matter. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the videos.

As of Sunday evening, no FIR had been lodged, with officials verifying allegations from both sides.

According to a police report, four officers, including assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, Munshi Harish Kumar, Gurmail Singh and Lucky, sustained injuries in the clash. ASI Jaswinder Singh, who is the in-charge of the post, said police had set up a checkpost at Shingra Road following a reported snatching incident.

He said Sarabjit Singh and Harsidak Singh were stopped at the checkpost and engaged in an argument with the officers.

Harsidak allegedly fled and returned with a group who vandalised the police post and attacked the officers. Head constable Lucky’s uniform was torn in the altercation.

According to accused Harsidak Singh, he and his father were returning home on their scooter after closing their restaurant when they were stopped by allegedly drunk officers who misbehaved with his father, leading to an argument.

He claims the officers forcefully took them to the police post, slapped his father and tossed his turban. Harsidak fled to call for help and denied any involvement in attacking the officers or vandalising the post.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP central) Akrishi Jain said the checkpost was set up to deter anti-social elements. The father-son duo misbehaved with the officers, leading to their detention. Harsidak later returned with a group and attacked the officers, tearing an officer’s uniform.

A case was registered against the accused and their unidentified aides under sections 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 331 (house trespass or housebreaking) and 324 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The ACP added that the police are verifying the allegations levelled by the restaurant owner and his son as well.