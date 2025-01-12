Menu Explore
Over 500gm drone-dropped heroin, pistol seized in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jan 13, 2025 05:16 AM IST

According to a BSF spokesperson, the recoveries were made around 9 am during a search in fields near Tendi Wala village in Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Ferozepur police on Sunday seized over 500 grams of heroin and a firearm, officials said, and added that the contraband was likely dropped using a drone.

The troops recovered two packets, one with a Glock pistol with a magazine and another with suspected heroin weighing 548 grams. (HT Photo)
The troops recovered two packets, one with a Glock pistol with a magazine and another with suspected heroin weighing 548 grams. (HT Photo)

According to a BSF spokesperson, the recoveries were made around 9 am during a search in fields near Tendi Wala village. The troops recovered two packets, one with a Glock pistol with a magazine and another with suspected heroin weighing 548 grams.

The spokesperson said the packets were wrapped using yellow adhesive tape and were attached to an iron hook, pointing to the likelihood of a drone drop.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
