Over 550 aspirants appear for JEE Main in Ludhiana

Over 550 candidates appeared on the first day of the JEE Main examination held here on Saturday. Students coming out of the examination centre after appearing in JEE exam in Ludhiana. (HT)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the JEE Main examination for admissions to engineering and information technology institutes across India. The exam will be conducted over a seven-day duration in both morning and evening sessions on various dates until February 1.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The morning session runs from 9 am to 12 pm, while the evening session is from 3 pm to 6 pm.The 300 marks exam comprises 90 multiple-choice questions covering physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Candidates are required to attempt 75 questions in total, with 25 questions from each subject, each carrying four marks.

Reflecting on her experience, Nibha Kumari, a Class 12 student, noted that the majority of the questions were within the prescribed NCERT syllabus.

Ravinder Kaur, a chemistry teacher, shared her perspective on the exam’s difficulty level, stating, “Compared to the previous year, the paper was relatively easier. The questions covered topics from NCERT books of both Class 11 and 12. However, the maths section posed a bit of a challenge as some questions being were presented in a tricky manner, although nothing was beyond the syllabus.”

JEE Main serves as an entry-level examination and consists of two papers: Paper 1, conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IITs, CFTIs, and other prestigious institutions, and Paper 2, conducted for admission to B Arch and B Planning courses. Additionally, it serves as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, the entrance exam for admissions to IITs.