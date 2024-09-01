Over 5k candidates sit for defence exams in Ludhiana

A total of 5,749 candidates appeared in the examinations for National Defence Academy (NDA)/Naval Academy (NA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) which were held in Ludhiana on Sunday. Candidates walk out of a centre after the NDA exam in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The NDA/NA exam was held in two sessions, from 10am to 12:30pm, and 2pm to 4:30pm. Out of 3,218 total candidates, 1,989 appeared in the morning shift, including 1,346 boys and 643 girls. In the evening shift, 1,982 appeared including 1,338 boys and 644 girls.

The CDS exam was held in three shifts, from 9am to 11am, 12 pm to 2 pm and 3pm to 5pm. 625 candidates, including 432 boys and 193 girls appeared in the first shift. In the second shift, 624 candidates, including 428 boys and 196 girls were present. In the third shift, out of the total 529 candidates, 280 boys appeared and 249 remained absent.

Madhav Verma, a Class 12 student of BCM School, Sector 32 appeared for the NDA exam in the morning shift. “The questions were formulae based and the paper was surely complex for the one who has not revised enough and many of the questions were from the syllabus of Class 11,” he said, adding that he found integration questions difficult to solve.

Suman, BSc non-medical student of Government College, Girls found the CDS exam of a moderate level. “The questions from physics and chemistry were easy and general knowledge questions were also not very complex. I found geography related questions a bit tricky,” said an army aspirant.

The exam was held in 14 centres, including Guru Nanak Public School, Khalsa College for women, Govt College For Girls (sub-centre A), Govt College For Girls (sub-centre B), Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College (sub-centre A) , Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College (sub-centre B), Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, MBA block, Nankana Sahib Public School and DAV Public School (two blocks).