Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Over 7cr to be spent on Ludhiana sanitation system: Nijjar

Over 7cr to be spent on Ludhiana sanitation system: Nijjar

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 12:53 AM IST

Giving details, Nijjar said the local government department will be spending around ₹4.26 crores on the manufacturing, supply and delivery along with comprehensive operation, and maintenance of jetting-cum-suction machines on 16 tonne GVW truck chassis

The Punjab government has decided to spent approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.77 crore on the supply of equipments to improve the sanitation system of Ludhiana city, said local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday. (HT file photo for representation)
The Punjab government has decided to spent approximately 7.77 crore on the supply of equipments to improve the sanitation system of Ludhiana city, said local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday. (HT file photo for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab government has decided to spent approximately 7.77 crore on the supply of equipments to improve the sanitation system of Ludhiana city, said local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday.

Giving details, Nijjar said the local government department will be spending around 4.26 crores on the manufacturing, supply and delivery along with comprehensive operation and maintenance of jetting-cum-suction machines on 16 tonne GVW truck chassis. Similarly, it has been decided to spend about 2.86 crores on manufacturing, supply and delivery of jetting-cum-suction machines on 9 tonne GVW truck chassis along with comprehensive operation and maintenance.

The capacity of these jetting and suction machines will be 8000 and 4000 liters. 65 lakhs will be spent for the supply and delivery of excavator machine, the minister went on to add.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out