Over 7cr to be spent on Ludhiana sanitation system: Nijjar

The Punjab government has decided to spent approximately ₹7.77 crore on the supply of equipments to improve the sanitation system of Ludhiana city, said local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday.

Giving details, Nijjar said the local government department will be spending around ₹4.26 crores on the manufacturing, supply and delivery along with comprehensive operation and maintenance of jetting-cum-suction machines on 16 tonne GVW truck chassis. Similarly, it has been decided to spend about ₹2.86 crores on manufacturing, supply and delivery of jetting-cum-suction machines on 9 tonne GVW truck chassis along with comprehensive operation and maintenance.

The capacity of these jetting and suction machines will be 8000 and 4000 liters. ₹65 lakhs will be spent for the supply and delivery of excavator machine, the minister went on to add.