Over 95 lakh pilgrims visited Vaishno Devi shrine in 2023: CEO Garg

​​ Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board chief executive officer (CEO) Anshul Garg unfurled the tricolour and took salute of the march past on 75th Republic Day at Katra on Friday. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board chief executive officer Anshul Garg during the Republic Day event in Katra. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Garg said that 95.22 lakh pilgrims, the highest number in the past decade, visited the shrine in 2023.

He said that the board was making efforts to improve management of the pilgrimage, including a skywalk at the Vaishno Devi bhawan, and the renovated Parvati Bhawan. The sitting capacity has been enhanced in the area near Atka area and about 25,000 pilgrims attend morning and evening prayers every month, he added. He said that the board was continuously improving and creating pilgrim-centric facilities.

Garg said that the construction of a new Vaishnavi Bhawan will be completed in 18 months and it will be able to accommodate 300 pilgrims every day. He added that the third community kitchen facility (langar) at Bhairon Ji provides free meals to 10,000 pilgrims every day.

He added that the front walls of the Darshni Deodi, Ardhkuwari and main bhawan would be illuminated by multi-coloured lights from the upcoming chaitra navratri.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force, National Cadet Corps, shrine enforcement and security, and students of multiple educational institutions were a part of the march past. Garg expressed gratitude for the freedom fighters. He said that Republic Day was a testimony to India’s rich history and commitment to democratic principles.

The official said that RFID registration would be started soon at the Katra Railway Station to manage “long queues and chaotic conditions during peak hours”, adding that holding areas were being developed at Ardhkuwari with a capacity to accommodate about 3,000 people.

He praised para-archer Sheetal Devi, who trains at the shrine board’s sports complex, on winning the Arjuna Award. The CEO appreciated para-archer Rakesh Kumar and coach Abhilasha, and have felicitated the board staff.