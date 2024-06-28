Over half kg heroin recovered, 2 held in Ludhiana

The CIA staff 1 of police commissionerate arrested an accused, who is already facing murder charges, along with his aide for drug peddling. The police recovered 515 gm heroin, three mobile phones and a scooter from the accused. The accused were identified as Jagpreet Singh, 42, of Ajit Nagar, and Sahibpreet Singh, 23, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Jagpreet Singh, 42, of Ajit Nagar, and Sahibpreet Singh, 23, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Following the information provided by the accused, police booked Sunil Kumar of Amritsar’s Chabba village for supplying drugs.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said police arrested the accused from Sufiyan Chowk following a tip-off.

“During questioning, the accused told police that they had been smuggling drugs for five months. They used to procure heroin from Sunil Kumar and sell it further. They used to make payments to Sunil through united payments interface (UPI),” said the DCP.

“Jagpreet is facing trial in a murder case registered in 2011 at the Division Number 2 police station. He got bail from the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2017,” he added.