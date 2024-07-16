‘Oxy Van’ being set up in Panchkula: Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta

Initiating a tree plantation drive in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Sector-6, Panchkula on Monday, Haryana assembly speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, said that an “Oxy Van” (city forest) is being set up in Panchkula district. Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta Gupta said that the government has implemented the Pranavayu Devta Pension Scheme, under which a provision of pension of ₹ 2,750 per year per tree has been made for the maintenance of trees above 75 years of age. (HT Photo)

Gupta, while referring to the pandemic, said Covid taught everyone that oxygen is most important for saving lives. “Keeping this in mind, the government started an initiative to build Oxy Van in every district for environmental protection. Under the programme, the work of setting up a forest on 100 acres of land is in progress in the district as well,” said Gupta at the tree plantation event, where he planted a sapling and urged residents to plant at least one tree and pledge to protect it. The forest is coming up land falling between the Ghaggar river and Sectors 23 and 24, Panchkula.

“Planting a tree in the name of our mother will not only honour her but will also protect mother Earth,” said Gupta adding that “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” scheme has been started in the state.

A pension of ₹2,750 is given for the maintenance of trees above 75 years of age (details required)

Gupta added that the government has implemented the Pranavayu Devta Pension Scheme, under which a provision of pension of ₹2,750 per year per tree has been made for the maintenance of trees above 75 years of age. Similarly, schemes like “Har Gaon Pedhon Ki Chhaanv”, “Paudhagiri” and “Har Ghar Hariyali” are also being run successfully in the state.

Rainwater harvesting to address waterlogging issues

During the event, residents reported waterlogging issues in the park. In response, Gupta instructed the sub-divisional officer (SDO) horticulture wing of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to install a rain harvesting system within a month. This system will help resolve waterlogging issues and enhance underground water levels.

To address cleanliness concerns, Gupta directed HSVP to install a board in the park displaying the names and contact information of key officials, including superintendent engineer, JE, and SDO. This measure will allow residents to directly contact officials for park-related issues. He also requested a list of gardeners assigned to maintain the parks in MDC Sector-6 and Sector-2.