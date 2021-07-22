Paddy crop on hundreds of acres submerged as rivulets breach in Patiala

Paddy crop on hundreds of acres of land has submerged due to overflowing of seasonal rivulets in villages of the Sanaur, Rajpura and Ghanaur assembly constituencies in Patiala district.

The villagers said the canal and irrigation department failed to carry out cleanliness of these rivulets due to which water entered their fields.

The district received nearly 150mm of rain in the last two days and the farmers are fearing damage to their recently sown crop.

Amreek Singh of Rurki village in the Sanaur constituency said the water enters their fields every monsoon as the government has failed to resolve the issue of poor drainage system.

“The authorities had made tall claims of dealing with any emergency but the first heavy rain exposed their ill-preparedness,” he said.

The agriculture department has rushed its teams to access the damage and to make farmers about drain the water out of their fields.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit also visited Daun Kalan, Farm Bahadurgarh, Dhareri Jattan, Baddi Nadi and Chhoti Nadi villages to take the stock of the situation.

He said there was no threat of flooding in the district due to rains but they are still monitoring the drainage and flow of rainwater passing through the Ghaggar and other drains.

“We have already issued instructions to the departments concerned to be vigilant to avert any flood-like situation. The drainage department and the mandi board has been told not to be slack while disposing of excess water,” he said.