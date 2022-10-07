Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Paddy procurement in Mohali: 39 cr paid to farmers so far

Paddy procurement in Mohali: 39 cr paid to farmers so far

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 01:56 AM IST

Around 22,615 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has arrived in district markets, of which 21,658 MT has already been purchased.

Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said 4,421 MT of paddy has been lifted and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38.76 crore has been paid to farmers. (HT File)
Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said 4,421 MT of paddy has been lifted and 38.76 crore has been paid to farmers. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Around 22,615 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has arrived in district markets, of which 21,658 MT has already been purchased.

Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said 4,421 MT of paddy has been lifted and 38.76 crore has been paid to farmers.

Pungrain has bought 6,199MT paddy, Markfed 7,771 MT, PUNSUP 2,685 MT, Warehouse 4,059 MT, the Food Corporation of India has purchased 596 MT and traders have bought 348 MT paddy, the DC said, urging farmers not to burn the paddy stubble as it is a major cause of respiratory diseases and it also reduces the fertility of the land.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out