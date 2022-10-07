Paddy procurement in Mohali: 39 cr paid to farmers so far

Around 22,615 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has arrived in district markets, of which 21,658 MT has already been purchased.

Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said 4,421 MT of paddy has been lifted and ₹38.76 crore has been paid to farmers.

Pungrain has bought 6,199MT paddy, Markfed 7,771 MT, PUNSUP 2,685 MT, Warehouse 4,059 MT, the Food Corporation of India has purchased 596 MT and traders have bought 348 MT paddy, the DC said, urging farmers not to burn the paddy stubble as it is a major cause of respiratory diseases and it also reduces the fertility of the land.