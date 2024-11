Paddy procurement crosses 100 LT in Punjab on Tuesday

The paddy procurement in Punjab on Tuesday crossed 100 lakh tonnes (LT) as the total arrivals and procurement are expected to touch 185 lakh tonnes. A total of 111 lakh tonnes of paddy has arrived in the mandis across Punjab, out of which 105.09 LMT of grains have been procured so far. (HT File)

payment worth ₹2,2047 crore have been cleared by the state government.

Patiala district has taken the lead by procuring 9.42 lakh tonnes of paddy, followed by Ferozepur (8.14 LT), Tarn Taran (7.26 LT), Jalandhar (7.16 LT) and Sangrur (7.10 LT).