Paddy procurement crosses halfway point in Ludhiana: DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 07, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal emphasised that the district administration is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free procurement season

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Wednesday stated that paddy procurement in the district has exceeded the halfway mark. He mentioned that the administration has further accelerated the lifting process, achieving over 72.7 percent of the paddy lifted from the grain markets (mandis) in the last 72 hours.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal in a meeting with officials over procurement of paddy in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

The administration has set a target to procure approximately 18 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. As of Wednesday, 1007571 metric tonnes of paddy had been purchased out of 1055982.5 metric tonnes that had arrived, resulting in a procurement rate of around 95.41 percent. Jorwal also reported that payments amounting to 2,147 crores have been made to farmers so far. He directed officials from the food and civil supplies department, as well as procurement agencies, to further expedite lifting of grain and assist farmers at every stage of the procurement process.

Additionally, the deputy commissioner emphasised that the district administration is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free procurement season. He urged the officials to continue supporting farmers during this season and stated that he is personally monitoring the purchasing, lifting, payment and procurement efforts daily.

