Paddy procurement: Punjab rice millers flag storage crunch

Chandigarh In some centres, however, milling was only 60-70% complete. (HT File)

With paddy procurement for the upcoming season scheduled to begin on October 1, the Punjab Rice Industry Association on Tuesday met agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak and water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goel at Punjab Bhawan and raised concerns over a severe shortage of storage space and delays in milling of the previous season’s paddy.

Association president Bharat Bhushan Binta said around 80% of milling had been completed in major districts, including Ludhiana, Mansa and Ferozepur, while Moga had achieved around 74%. In some centres, however, milling was only 60-70% complete.

Binta attributed part of the delay to a shortage of fortified rice kernels (FRK), which affected milling and government delivery of rice. He said prolonged storage of paddy in the open was causing damage, discoloration, higher broken-rice percentages and damage to gunny bags, resulting in financial losses for millers.

The association urged the state government to approach the Centre for new warehouses and ensure adequate storage to clear pending rice stocks by September 30.

Vice-president Ranjit Singh Jossan sought unconditional milling allotments for 2026-27 and changes in guarantee conditions. He also demanded that procurement be limited to paddy with up to 17% moisture.

Food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the government was aware of the industry’s concerns and was pursuing solutions to the storage problem.