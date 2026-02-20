Paddy procurement scam: Farmer unions seek probe into assets of all accused

With another arrest on Thursday, taking the total to 26, in connection with the alleged procurement scam in Karnal district, farmer unions on Thursday welcomed the action but demanded a parallel investigation into the assets of those held. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) also arrested secretary of the Gharounda Market Committee Chander Prakash for his alleged involvement and was taken into two days of remand. Bahadur Mehla Baldi, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram), said it was perhaps the first time such a large number of accused had been arrested in a single procurement scam. (Representational)

“We have been protesting for years as irregularities occur every kharif and rabi season. This time, the administration has exposed the scam and arrested senior officials. Now, a parallel probe must be conducted to examine the proceeds of crime, especially assets created from subsidies and MSP meant for farmers,” he said.

Ratan Mann, state president of the BKU (Tikait faction), said the credibility of the investigation would depend on whether all those involved were brought to book. He alleged that the scam spanned multiple mandis, including Karnal, Gharaunda, Indri, Nissing, Assandh and Kunjpura, and claimed that some officials were absconding.

“If major culprits are shielded, it will show the probe is under pressure. If strict action is not taken against influential figures involved, BKU will continue its agitation,” Mann said.

He added that the issue would be taken up as a special agenda at the February 24 meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha in Kurukshetra, which is expected to be attended by senior farmer leaders.

On the other hand, former Karnal Market Committee secretary Asha Rani and Jundla Market Committee secretary Deepak Suhag were sent to judicial custody after completion of their police remand. Police sources said ₹1 lakh each was recovered from them.

Former District Food and Supplies Controller Anil Kumar was also questioned on a production warrant and sent back to jail.

The SIT has so far arrested 26 people, including officials, arhtiyas and rice millers.