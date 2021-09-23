Paddy smuggling: Increase vigilance on 16 interstate entry points, Mohali DC instructs officials

In view of the ensuing paddy procurement season, deputy commissioner Isha Kalia asked the police department to be extra vigilant on 16 interstate checkpoints to check smuggling of paddy in the district from other parts of the country.

In a meeting with the police, and food supply, agriculture and other allied departments, the DC said that strict monitoring of rice shellers should be ensured so that the menace of recycling of paddy could be checked.

Instructing officials to be extra conscious on 16 interstate entry points of the district, she said that proper arrangements in tandem with all stakeholder departments should be made to check smuggling of paddy.

DC Kalia also asked agriculture and mandi board officials to gear up for the upcoming paddy procurement season so that farmers could be facilitated in the grain markets during the entire operation. She said that Covid-19 pandemic was posing a major danger to human life, thus it was the need of the hour to ensure strict adherence to medical protocol during procurement.

The DC said that the state government will make elaborate arrangements to ensure that the harvest of farmers was lifted from the grain markets in a smooth and hassle-free manner. She said that farmers would not be allowed to face any sort of problem while selling their produce. Besides procurement, a proper mechanism will be evolved for the proper transportation and storage of the grains, she said.

Kalia instructed that requisite arrangement of power, sheds for farmers, potable water supply and equipment to monitor the quality of produce at each procurement centre should be made.