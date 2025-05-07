Pahalgam attack aftermath: Omar, Mehbooba raise concern over ‘sweeping clampdown’ in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed concern over what they said was “sweeping clampdown” on common people by security forces in Kashmir in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (Photo:X)

Omar and Mehbooba said people have repeatedly raised the issue of rampant arrests and raids on common people by the security agencies.

While taking to the media, Omar said the whole of Kashmir should not be arrested for nabbing those responsible for the attack.

“We all know about the (prevailing) atmosphere. It will take time (to return to normal). We can’t deny the current situation, nor can we close our eyes. But we will have to see that while capturing the accused involved in Pahalgam, innocent people shouldn’t become victims. It should not convey that while capturing a few, we are arresting the whole Kashmir,” he said.

“What happened in Kulgam (body of a youth was found in a stream after he was reportedly picked up by security forces) should not have happened. But this is not only regarding Kulgam, we are getting reports of arrests from many places. People should not get a feeling that all of them are being punished to capture the sinners of Pahalgam,” he said.

Omar said there is a need to remain cautious and take steps diligently. “We have conveyed our apprehensions to the quarters concerned,” he said.

The security and law and order in Kashmir are under the control of lieutenant governor (and Union home ministry?).

Mehbooba wrote a letter to LG Manoj Sinha, urging him to urgently review the approach, terming it “collective punishment”.

“During my visit to Pahalgam, many locals expressed fear and anxiety about being arbitrarily detained by the police. In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, the response has included a sweeping clampdown with thousands of civilians reportedly taken into custody. I have written to the LG that such measures risk deepening the trust deficit at a time when Kashmiris have taken meaningful steps to bridge that very gap,” Mehbooba said in a post on microblogging platform X.

She alleged that more than 3,000 arrests and nearly 100 Public Safety Act (PSA) detentions have been reported.

“Such numbers are alarming and don’t reflect justice, but a collective form of punishment. This approach risks alienating families and communities,” she said.