Pahalgam attack aftermath: PTU exempts J&K students from taking end-sem exams

The IK Gujral Punjab Technical University on Sunday granted permission to students from Jammu and Kashmir who have returned or want to go back to their hometowns following the Pahalgam incident to abstain from the end-semester examinations starting April 28. Representational image

The university authorities said that they would conduct the examinations for such students at designated centres at a later date after their return to their colleges. According to a notification issued by the controller of examinations, students of J&K origin studying in colleges affiliated with the university and have moved or want to go to their hometowns after the unfortunate incident in Pahalgam shall submit applications for the same to the university through their respective colleges.

It said that they will be allowed to abstain from the end-semester exams. However, students who want to stay back and appear in the exams can do so. The conduct of re-examination, evaluation and result declaration will be considered at par with regular examination, reads the notification.

Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) president Dr Anshu Kataria welcomed the decision. Jammu and Kashmir education minister Sakina Itoo met Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday and sought urgent steps for instilling a sense of security among people from J&K currently staying in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Sikh bodies extend support

In Amritsar, Sikh organisations Kendri Singh Sabha and Akaal Purkh Ki Fauj (APKF) issued a helpline for Kashmiri students in “distress” after Pahalgam terror attack. “As we commemorate the 350th year of Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom, who sacrificed his life for communal harmony, we reaffirm our commitment to helping those in need,” said an APKF spokesperson.