Pahalgam attack anniversary: J&K LG, CM pay tribute to victims

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Wednesday paid tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary. Peoples Conference (PC) chairman and legislator Sajjad Lone said that scars of Pahalgam attack will always remain there. (File)

“We will not forget. We will not forgive,” said Sinha while paying tributes to civilians. He took a resolve to eradicate terrorism in J&K.

On April 22, 2025, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists gunned down 26 people, including 25 tourists and one local, at Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam.

“Humble tributes to the innocent souls who lost their lives in the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam on this day in 2025. Their memory endures indelibly in our hearts. My thoughts and prayers are with their families. We will not forget. We will not forgive. This is our solemn vow. India stands unified against terrorism. We pledge unwavering commitment and resolute determination to eradicate terrorism from the soil of Jammu Kashmir,” the LG said.

CM Omar said the people of Jammu and Kashmir remain united against terror and resolute in their desire to rid the region of suffering and innocent deaths. “One year on, we remain united against terror and against violence. We remain resolute in our desire to rid J&K of suffering and innocent deaths. We remain committed to doing everything to ensure it never happens again. We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones a year ago in that cowardly attack. May the souls of the victims of the terror attack rest in peace. #baisaran,” CM Omar wrote on X.

Earlier during the day, remembering the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, CM Omar in Jammu said that security arrangements should be upscaled to a top-notch level so that even if Pakistan wanted, it doesn’t succeed in carrying out any terror attack.

“Today’s we remember with grief and sorrow the martyr of Pahalgam (terror attack). Today, we join their families in grief. Following the attack, all of us in government—those at the Centre, state and law and order machinery—decided that the government should go all out and ensure that such attacks don’t take place in future,” he added.

The CM asserted that the elected government in tandem with Centre and LG’s administration would ensure it.

“Intel reports do come (about attacks) but we say that our endeavour should be that even if Pakistan tries to carry out terror attacks, they do not succeed and we are committed that we won’t allow them to succeed,” he said.

Scars of Pahalgam attack will always remain: Lone

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman and legislator Sajjad Lone said that scars of Pahalgam attack will always remain there. “It is one year since the dastardly act of terror was committed in Pahalgam. The scars will always remain. How innocent blood was spilled. Let us hope and strive for a peaceful J&K. Let us hope the scourge of terror is eradicated from our lands for all times to come. My humble homage, to those who were martyred,” Lone said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Javeed Tenga, while paying tributes to Pahalgam terror victims, said that peace and stability must remain the shared priority.

The Chamber conveyed profound condolences, honouring each victim with dignity and reverence, while acknowledging that the pain of this irreparable loss continues to echo across families and communities still struggling to heal from the tragedy.

Paying special homage, KCCI remembered the extraordinary courage of Syed Adil Shah, the brave tourist guide, who sacrificed his life while saving visitors.

Describing the attack as a deeply painful chapter in the region’s history, the Chamber said that the anniversary stands as a moment of collective grief, remembrance, and introspection.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh also remembered the 26 victims. “We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones a year ago in that cowardly attack. May the souls of the victims of the terror attack rest in peace,” he added. Singh, in a post on X, said, “Being connected to the sacred land of J&K, this pain is deeply personal to me.”

BJP organises rally

The BJP took a rally in Srinagar and Anantnag to remember the civilians killed in attack and resolved to fight terrorism till its eradication from J&K.

In Srinagar, the rally was led by party chief spokesman Altaf Thakur and other leaders. They raised slogans against terrorism. The rally began from BJP office at Jawahar Nagar and ended at Lal Chowk.

A similar rally was taken out in south kashmir’s Anantnag which was led by senior party leader Sufi Yusuf.

With PTI inputs