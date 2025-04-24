Pahalgam terrorist attack: Locals bid tearful adieu to ‘ponnywallah’ who died saving tourists

A large number of villagers assembled outside the house of 28-year-old Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the pony guide, who was the only local, and also the only Muslim, killed along with 25 tourists at Baisaran on Tuesday afternoon. Shah is being hailed as a hero for confronting the attackers. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah consoles the father of Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, in Anantnag district on Wednesday. (PTI)

Shah’s family came to know about his death on Tuesday evening and his body reached Hapatnar village on Wednesday. Hundreds of local villagers attended his burial ceremony. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also attended the funeral of Shah, the eldest son of the family. “Shah was trying to save the tourists when he was killed. He lost his life as he made an attempt to save the lives of tourists,” Omar said.

Shah is survived by his wife, parents, two brothers and three sisters.

“He was the lone earning member. He used to travel 30 kilometres to Baisaran to work as a pony wallah. Every day he used to make ₹600 to ₹1000. On Tuesday, he left for Baisaran in the morning and in the evening we came to know he has been killed,” said his father Syed Haider Shah, 60.

Shah’s younger brother, Syed Naushad Shah who was also in Pahalgam at the time of the attack in Baisaran, said, “When I heard about the attack I started calling my brother. Nobody responded. At 5 pm, the local pony wallahs told me about his death.”

“A female tourist who was accompanying Adil told me that when my brother saw tourists being killed, he confronted the terrorists who shot him thrice. He died on the spot,” he added. “We are in pain not only because of our brother’s death but also because of death of 25 innocent tourists”.

Shah’s cousin Syed Shakir said that the village comprises 300 to 400 households, and that most men are labourers and guides who earn their livelihood by working with tourists.

“Adil had promised his family a new house. Now, all dreams of the family have been crushed. The government should at least provide a job to someone from the family,” Shakir said.