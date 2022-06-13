Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Painting exhibits in Ludhiana bring focus on drugs and child labour
Painting exhibits in Ludhiana bring focus on drugs and child labour

Over 2,000 paintings made by students of various city schools and colleges, as well as those by professional painters, were displayed to raise awareness on drugs and child labour
A participant lending final touches to her artwork aimed at raising awareness on child labour at the Ishmeet Academy, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Looking to create awareness against drugs and child labour, the Navchetna Bal Bhalai Committee at Ishmeet Academy on Sunday organised a painting competition and exhibition.

Over 2,000 paintings made by students of various city schools and colleges, as well as those by professional painters, were displayed.

The winners were felicitated with cash prizes. The first prize in various categories was awarded to Diya Nathani of Jesus Sacred Heart School, Hargun Sohal of Government College for Girls and Ekamjot Singh of Guru Nanak International Public School (GNIPS), all of whom also received tablets as prizes.

Manpreet Kaur of GNIPS, Harveen Kaur of GCG and Rudrapratap Singh of DAV School, Civil Lines, meanwhile, won the second prize in different categories and were felicitated with bicycles.

The event was attended by the municipal corporation’s (MC) zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, district family welfare officer Harpreet Singh and son of the Atam Nagar MLA, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Sartaj Singh.

