Pak drone shot by BSF at Punjab border; 3rd incident in four days

A Pakistani drone, found to be ferrying 2.5 kg of narcotics, has been shot down by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Amritsar, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday around 8:30 pm in Chhana village of the district, a BSF spokesperson said. This is the third such incident in the past four days on the Punjab front.

“Troops of the 183rd battalion deployed at border heard the buzzing of a suspected flying object/drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Chhana village in Amritsar district,” the spokesperson said.

“As per drill, the troops tried to intercept the suspected flying object by firing. A bullet hit the drone, due to which it fell to the ground,” the spokesperson said.

A quad copter carrying about 2.5 kg of narcotics was later recovered from the incident area, he said. On October 16, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carrying drugs was similarly neutralised at this front.In the intervening night of October 13-14, the BSF had shot down another quad copter Pakistani drone in Gurdaspur sector of Punjab.