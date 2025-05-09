Pak drones target army bases in Pathankot, Jalandhar; neutralised

Pakistan on late Thursday launched drone and rocket attacks targeting key military facilities in Punjab’s Pathankot and Jalandhar. An empty shell of explosive device lodged by Pakistani drones at Bir Talab village located on the periphery of Bathinda city. (HT File)

In Bathinda, the Indian forces foiled drone attacks by Pakistan.

Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said that a few drones were spotted which were neutralised. “No damage was reported in the district,” he added.

Residents spotted at least two empty shells of explosive devices lodged by Pakistani drones at Lal Singh Basti and Bir Talab Basti-4, located on Bathinda’s periphery.

The Indian Air Force has alerted the Punjab government of a possible air attack by Pakistan. Apart from attacking defence establishments, Pakistan also tried to target Ranjit Sagar Dam and Pathankot military station.

In Pathankot district, some locals claimed they heard an explosion-like sound. “Loud blasts were heard at Matti Kot village near Ranjit Sagar Dam, and Gharmata near the Pathankot Cantonment Area. The airbase at Pathankot was also targeted,” said Chander, a local resident of Pathankot.

“Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today,” a defence ministry spokesperson said.

“The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said, adding no casualties or material losses were reported.

Anticipating the attack, the district administration has already declared blackouts in 16 districts of Punjab, including Fazilka, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Barnala, Muktsar and Patiala districts. The blackout in Mohali, Ludhiana Rupnagar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Muktsar is partial.

Another resident of Pathankot, Jasdeep Singh, also confirmed the strikes by Pakistan, saying that the situation is alarming as loud blasts have been heard on more than three occasions. “We appreciate that the air defence system of India has defused the missiles in the air,” he said.

In the evening, Pakistani missiles also attacked defence establishments located in Jalandhar. Deputy commissioner, Jalandhar, Himanshu Aggarwal confirmed that the drone attacks were carried in near PAP headquarters and Sooramusi area, a Jalandhar Cantonment area. “Our armed forces are taking care of most of things and they have neutralised most of the drones. We all should support them and help in adhering to the protocol of blackout as well as prevention of fake news/videos/msgs that can spread panic amongst common people. Civilian population is not being targeted as per official information. So please don’t worry and be calm,” the DC said.

“The situation is under control, but it’s a fact that Pakistan is targeting the Punjab border. Air Force officers have been alerted of possible attacks. We are following the Government of India and state government guidelines to ensure the safety of residents,” said a senior official.

Another senior official said the Centre has asked the state government to enable communication systems directly linked with satellites. “We are directed to buy and use satellite phones,” he said. The border area DCs have been asked to build bunkers to function during emergency situations.

The Punjab government on Thursday directed all deputy commissioners to remain alert and coordinate with the defence forces. The home department has been asked to align with the NDRF, while the food department has been tasked with ensuring the smooth availability of grains in every border district.