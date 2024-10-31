Menu Explore
Pak national held by BSF in Punjab’s Jalalabad

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Oct 31, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The individual, identified as Naveed, son of Ishak from Kot Chirag village in Kasur district, Pakistan, was found behaving suspiciously and has since been handed over to local police for further investigation.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a Pakistani citizen near the India-Pakistan border in the Jalalabad area of Fazilka district, on Wednesday.

As per information, during routine surveillance, BSF personnel noticed Naveed’s unusual behavior and approached him for questioning. (HT File)
As per information, during routine surveillance, BSF personnel noticed Naveed’s unusual behavior and approached him for questioning. According to Jalalabad Sadar Police Station SHO Paramjit Singh, Naveed was unable to provide satisfactory answers and eventually admitted to entering India without a valid passport.

The Jalalabad Sadar Police have registered a case against him under applicable legal provisions. The accused is set to be presented in court, where police will seek remand to conduct further interrogation and investigation.

