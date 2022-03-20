Pak rejects Shah’s comments on Kartarpur gurdwara location
Islamabad: Pakistan’s foreign office on Friday rejected as “unwarranted and gratuitous” the remarks made by home minister Amit Shah, questioning the Partition and the location of the revered Darbar Sahib gurdwara at Kartarpur in Pakistan.
The foreign office said in a statement that Pakistan also reiterated its serious concern over the BJP leadership’s increasing tendency of dragging Pakistan into its domestic affairs.
“It is deeply regrettable that distortion of historical facts has become the hallmark of the BJP government along with its ideological fountainhead RSS,” it said. The FO reminded that it was Pakistan which had brought to fruition the idea of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Corridor and completed the project in record time as a gift to the Sikh community in India and worldwide. The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev lived and died at the start of the 16th century, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. The 4 km-long corridor provides visa free access to Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.
-
Delhiwale: Colours of labour and love
There’s another tattoo which says ‘R.K.’. It happens to be the initials of a special person, Khajani says, smiling. “R.K. is a short form for Rajkumari.“
-
Delhi: Pocso accused held after brief exchange of fire
The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, allegedly raped a girl, aged 4-5 years, after kidnapping her from outside her home on March 9.
-
Delhi: Brother of IB man killed in riots gets job with state government
Last year, the Delhi government had provided the family with a one-time financial assistance of ₹1 crore.
-
₹5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.
-
Shutdown call over hijab ruling hits normal life in parts of Karnataka
The bandh evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada but several localities in Shivamogga and Bengaluru where shops were predominantly owned by non-Muslims remained open as they did not support the bandh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics