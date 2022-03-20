Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pak rejects Shah’s comments on Kartarpur gurdwara location
The foreign office said in a statement that Pakistan also reiterated its serious concern over the BJP leadership’s increasing tendency of dragging Pakistan into its domestic affairs.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Islamabad: Pakistan’s foreign office on Friday rejected as “unwarranted and gratuitous” the remarks made by home minister Amit Shah, questioning the Partition and the location of the revered Darbar Sahib gurdwara at Kartarpur in Pakistan.

The foreign office said in a statement that Pakistan also reiterated its serious concern over the BJP leadership’s increasing tendency of dragging Pakistan into its domestic affairs.

“It is deeply regrettable that distortion of historical facts has become the hallmark of the BJP government along with its ideological fountainhead RSS,” it said. The FO reminded that it was Pakistan which had brought to fruition the idea of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Corridor and completed the project in record time as a gift to the Sikh community in India and worldwide. The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev lived and died at the start of the 16th century, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. The 4 km-long corridor provides visa free access to Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

