Pak Sikh trader distributes ‘Ramadan food packets’ to promote religious harmony

Peshawar: A local Sikh trader in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has distributed “Ramadan packages” among residents to promote religious harmony in the Muslim-majority country, according to a media report on Saturday
Parlat Singh, a resident of Tirah valley , distributing Ramadan food packets.
Parlat Singh, a resident of Tirah valley , distributing Ramadan food packets.
Published on Apr 17, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Peshawar: A local Sikh trader in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has distributed "Ramadan packages" among residents to promote religious harmony in the Muslim-majority country, according to a media report on Saturday.

Parlat Singh, a resident of Tirah valley in the restive province, on Friday distributed 200kg of dates and hundreds of packs of sugar as part of a “Ramadan package”, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. According to the residents, Singh also donated 100 bags of cement for the construction of three mosques, as well as mattresses to the mosques.

Charity is an essential part of the Sikh religion and members of the Sikh community regularly feed the poor through their community kitchen service across the world.

Thanking Singh for his services, Haji Sher Muhammad Afridi, the president of local traders association, said that “today, Parlat Singh not only distributed edibles but also donated cement for local mosques. The Sikh community is an integral part of our society.” Adding that Tirah Valley was “badly affected by the wave of terrorism,” Afridi said the people of the locality were “really in need of help”.

