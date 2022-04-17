Pak Sikh trader distributes ‘Ramadan food packets’ to promote religious harmony
Peshawar: A local Sikh trader in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has distributed “Ramadan packages” among residents to promote religious harmony in the Muslim-majority country, according to a media report on Saturday.
Parlat Singh, a resident of Tirah valley in the restive province, on Friday distributed 200kg of dates and hundreds of packs of sugar as part of a “Ramadan package”, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. According to the residents, Singh also donated 100 bags of cement for the construction of three mosques, as well as mattresses to the mosques.
Charity is an essential part of the Sikh religion and members of the Sikh community regularly feed the poor through their community kitchen service across the world.
Thanking Singh for his services, Haji Sher Muhammad Afridi, the president of local traders association, said that “today, Parlat Singh not only distributed edibles but also donated cement for local mosques. The Sikh community is an integral part of our society.” Adding that Tirah Valley was “badly affected by the wave of terrorism,” Afridi said the people of the locality were “really in need of help”.
Hot weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Chandigarh: Hot weather conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday. In Haryana, Gurugram recorded 42.3 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered 41.8 degrees Celsius, according to a report of Chandigarh's Meteorological Department. Sirsa and Hisar sizzled at 41.9 and 40.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Ambala's maximum was 38.6 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius. Rohtak recorded its maximum at 40.2 degrees Celsius.
SAD accuses govt of not seeking relief for wheat growers
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday lashed at the Aam Aadmi Party government for not approaching the Centre to seek compensation for farmers who suffered huge losses due to fall in wheat crop yields because of inclement weather. SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said farmers had not only suffered losses due to the natural calamity which had struck them but were now also facing value cuts on account of shrivelled grains.
UP CM directs health officials in Noida, Ghaziabad to be on ‘alert mode’
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed health department officials to be on “alert mode” in the National Capital Region districts, where Covid-19 cases are on an upward spiral. Adityanath also directed officials to undertake genome-sequencing of all positive patients in both Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts. According to official records, UP has 507 active cases on Saturday and these include 218 in Gautam Budh Nagar and 90 in Ghaziabad alone.
Two arrested for ₹26 lakh visa fraud in Noida
Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday arrested two suspects for defrauding a man on the pretext of getting him an international visa and duping him of ₹26.40 lakh. The police recovered 15 passports, 15 fake visas, 10 fake stamps for forging visas, five mobile phones and other items that were used in the fraud. According to the police, a complaint was registered on Friday by the victim Shiva, who is a travel agent.
Mayawati expels former Uttar Pradesh minister Nakul Dubey from BSP
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday expelled former Uttar Pradesh minister Nakul Dubey from the party. “Former minister Nakul Dubey, Lucknow, has been expelled from the party for engaging in indiscipline and anti-party activities,” BSP chief and former chief minister Mayawati tweeted on Saturday evening. Nakul Dubey was among the BSP's star campaigners in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in which the party faced its worst defeat, winning just a solitary seat.
