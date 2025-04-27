Pak violates ceasefire in Nowgam and Uri sectors

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing, violating the ceasefire again in Nowgam and Uri sectors of North Kashmir during the night. Security personnel keep a vigil on the banks of Dal Lake, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Srinagar, on Sunday. (PTI)

From past three days, the Indian and Pakistani armies have been exchanging small arms firing on the LoC at several places especially on forward posts.

The army strongly retaliated against Pakistani firing in Rampur, Uri, and Tutmargali in the Nowgam Kupwara sectors.

“On the night of April 26-27, Pakistan army posts initiated unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Our troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire,” the Army said in a statement.

Earlier also ceasefire violations took place in Naugam sector. Since the fresh ceasefire between India and Pakistan in 2021, the Line of Control from Uri to Gurez have been peaceful despite huge presence of forces from both the sides. However, after the killings of tourists in Baisaran Pahalgam, there is tension on the Line of Control and villagers who live close to LoC fear the situation could further escalate which could trigger migration of people from villages on the Zero Line.

India has taken strong actions against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and cancellation of visas to Pakistani nationals.