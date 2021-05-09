Pak-backed narco-terror module busted in Kharar

Acting on disclosures made by arrested gangster Gavi Singh, Punjab Police on Saturday busted a cross-border drug and weapon smuggling racket with the arrest of his five accomplices from a flat in Kharar.

Police also recovered 1.25kg heroin, two .32 calibre pistols, a .30 calibre Chinese pistol and 23 live cartridges besides three vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Scorpio and Hyundai Verna, during the raid at the flat at Urban Homes-2 in Kharar.

A close aide of wanted gangster Jaipal, Gavi Singh, alias Vijay, was arrested in Jharkhand on April 26, in a joint operation of the Organised Crime Control Unit of Punjab Police and the Mohali police.

Those arrested on Saturday have been identified as Karanbir Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Gurjaspreet Singh and Rawinder Iqbal Singh of Tarn Taran district besides Samuel, alias Sam, of Ferozepur, a close aide of Gavi who reportedly handled the distribution of heroin smuggled from Pakistan.

Dinkar Gupta, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, said that Samuel was staying with Gavi in Jamshedpur and had managed to fly to Delhi just before his arrest.

‘Smuggled 500kg heroin, weapons from Pak’

The DGP said that during his interrogation, Gavi revealed that he had smuggled over 500kg heroin along with weapons from Pakistan and supplied them to Punjab, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir over the past two-and-a-half years.

Gavi is also learnt to have made a large number of financial transactions with individuals and entities based in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan through the Hawala route as well as through import and export companies based in New Delhi.

“He also acquired a forged Indian passport from a travel agent and was planning to settle in Portugal,” said the DGP, adding that Gavi’s various bank accounts and properties have been identified and shared with the agencies concerned for further action.