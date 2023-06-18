Pak-based agencies trying to keep ‘dying’ militancy alive, says J&K DGP

A day after killing five infiltrators at Jumagund on the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran, director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday said the agencies of Pakistan are trying to keep “dying militancy” alive in Jammu and Kashmir. HT Image

“On Friday two attempts of infiltration were made one in Poonch and another at Jamgund when two groups of terrorists from Pakistan were trying to sneak into our side. In Poonch the group of terrorists were not able to sneak inside as the attempt was foiled and they (terrorists) managed to escape under the cover of thick foliage. Large quantity of weapons and ammunition which they (infiltrators) had brought along was recovered. In Kupwara Jamugund five terrorists were killed,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar.

He said that various agencies of Pakistan are trying to keep the dying militancy alive in J&K by engaging in such type activities.

“Our anti infiltration grid is strong and alert on borders and foiled many attempts of infiltration. Around half a dozen infiltration attempts were foiled. One or two attempts from Pakistan were sucessful in Poonch and Rajouri area and terrorists targeted civilians and security forces in Poonch and Rajouri. The operations are underway to neutralise the terrorists.”

At least 18 terrorists have been killed in various operations in J&K this year. As many as 11 were killed during anti-infiltration operations along the LoC, according to police.

Army spokesman Colonel Emron Musavi earlier had said there is a drop in infiltration attempts this year. After the ceasefire in 2021, the number of such attempts from north Kashmir have reduced, he said.