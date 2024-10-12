Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pak-based BKI chief Wadhawa Singh among 6 chargesheeted for VHP leader’s murder

ByPress Trust of India
Oct 12, 2024 01:26 PM IST

NIA charges Babbar Khalsa International chief with murder of Vikas Prabhakar, alias Vikas Bagga, who was shot dead at Nangal on April 13. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted banned Babbar Khalsa International’s (BKI) Pakistan-based chief Wadhawa Singh and five other terrorists in the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab in April this year.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vikas Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga, was shot dead by the terrorists belonging to a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module at his confectionary shop at Nangal in Punjab’s Rupnagar district on April 13, 2024. (HT file photo)
Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vikas Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga, was shot dead by the terrorists belonging to a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module at his confectionary shop at Nangal in Punjab’s Rupnagar district on April 13, 2024. (HT file photo)

Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga, was shot dead by the terrorists belonging to a BKI module at his confectionary shop at Nangal in Punjab’s Rupnagar district on April 13, 2024.

The NIA chargesheet has named BKI chief Wadhawa Singh, alias Babbar, along with two other absconding accused and three arrested accused, as the key perpetrators of the killing, according to a statement issued by the NIA.

Two of the three arrested accused have been identified as shooters Mandeep Kumar, alias Mangli and Surinder Kumar, alias Rika, both residents of Punjab’s Nawanshahr.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the UA(P) Act, IPC and Arms Act.

The third arrested accused chargesheeted by the NIA is Gurpreet Ram, alias Gora, who is also from Nawanshahr and charged under the Arms Act, the NIA said.

The three absconders were the handlers of the arrested accused.

Babbar, currently based in Pakistan, along with Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, of Nawanshahar and Kulbeer Singh, alias Sidhu, of Yamunanagar, Haryana, had provided the arms, ammunition and funds to carry out the murder, the NIA said.

The NIA, which took over the case from the state police on May 9, 2024, found a transnational conspiracy of the BKI behind the attack.

Several members of the BKI module based in various countries came together to carry out the targeted killing, according to the NIA investigation.

The investigation revealed that Wadhawa Singh directed Harjit Singh and Kulbeer Singh, who are currently in Germany, to carry out the murder.

The roles of Dubai-based logistics provider and India-based weapons suppliers have also figured in the investigation, the NIA said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On