Pakhowal Road ROB, RUBs project: Ludhiana MC chief directs officials to expedite work

With the project to establish a railway overbridge (ROB) and two railway under bridges (RUB) at the Pakhowal Road railway crossing missing its deadline, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a field visit to inspect the ongoing works on Monday. He directed MC and railway officials to expedite the construction.

Initiated in December last year, the authorities had initially set August 31 as the deadline for the ₹120-crore project. Now, they have stated that it will be completed by December 31.

Earlier, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had assured that the RUB from Pakhowal Road towards Sarabha Nagar will be completed by August 31. The deadline was then pushed to Diwali and it has now been delayed again.

An official, requesting anonymity, stated that the deadline may be further extended to February as it is difficult to complete the work by December.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal stated that the railway department had delayed their part of the work in the past and the project is now moving fast. “The officials have been directed to further expedite the construction work and it is expected to be completed by December 31. I am monitoring the daily progress and fields inspections are also conducted frequently,” said Sabharwal.

Under the project, the ROB is being constructed to facilitate movement of traffic from the Pakhowal Road canal bridge towards the Hero Bakery Chowk. While one RUB is being constructed from the Pakhowal Road canal bridge up to the Leisure Valley in Sarabha Nagar, the other RUB is being constructed from Hero Bakery Chowk up to the Pakhowal Road canal bridge.

Commuters left a harried lot

With the stretch from Hero Bakery Chowk to Pakhowal Road canal bridge closed for traffic, commuters have been facing a harrowing time. Those going towards Pakhowal Road from Hero Bakery Chowk have to take a detour through Model Town Extension to reach their destination.

Traffic jams at Shastri Nagar railway crossing and near Krishna Mandir in Model Town Extension have added to their woes and the pathetic condition of Ishmeet Singh Road near Pakhowal Road canal bridge has further worsened the situation.