Heroin dropped by Pakistan drone recovered near International Border in Tarn Taran

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jul 18, 2023 11:57 PM IST

The Border Security Force on Tuesday recovered over 2-kg heroin dropped by a Pakistan drone near the International Border in Tarn Taran, an official said.

Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab seized 2.35 kg of heroin after hearing the sound of a Pakistan drone near the International Border in Tarn Taran on Tuesday. (ANI)
Troops near the border fence heard the sound of the drone dropping the consignment on the intervening night of July 17 and 18.

During a search operation on Tuesday morning, the BSF personnel recovered a packet of heroin, weighing 2.35 kg, from a field in Kalsian Khurd village, said the official.

“During night hours, BSF troops heard a Pakistan drone dropping narcotics in farming fields ahead of border fencing. During a search operation, a consignment containing suspected heroin, was recovered in Kalsian Khurd village of Tarn Taran,” the BSF tweeted.

