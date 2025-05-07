Menu Explore
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi
Pakistan forces violate ceasefire in five J&K dists

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 07, 2025 08:42 AM IST

There has been a spike in cross-border firing in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, and the slew of measures from both nations that followed

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday continued firing along the Line of Control (LoC) for the 12th consecutive day, with truce violations reported in five districts in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said.

Violation of ceasefire by Pakistan has been a common sight. (PTI file)
There has been a spike in cross-border firing in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, and the slew of measures from both nations that followed.

“During the night of May 5 and 6, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Nowshera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors. Indian Army responded in proportionate manner,” said Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

No loss of life and injuries were reported in the latest firing, the officials added.

The firing was initiated by Pakistani troops from across five border districts — Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch in the south of the Pir Panjal ranges in the Jammu region, and Baramulla and Kupwara in the Kashmir Valley.

Wednesday, May 07, 2025
