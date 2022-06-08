Pakistan issues 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims
The Pakistan High Commission here on Tuesday issued 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to take part in the events to mark the annual martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev scheduled from June 8-17.
Expressing his views on the auspicious occasion, Charge d’Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling yatra, according to a press release by the High Commission for Pakistan.
The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.
During the visit, the pilgrims would also visit Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, it said.
The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions.
