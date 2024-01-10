close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pakistan national among 3 chargesheeted in terror conspiracy case

Pakistan national among 3 chargesheeted in terror conspiracy case

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 10, 2024 07:04 AM IST

“The chargesheeted accused include a Pakistani national, Habibullah Malik alias Sajid Jutt, hailing from Kasur district in Punjab; he has been found involved in various terrorist attacks in Poonch and Rajouri districts,” said an official spokesperson

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted three terror operatives affiliated with an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for conspiring to unleash violent terrorist attacks with sticky bombs, improvised explosive devices and small arms.

The supplementary chargesheet follows investigations in the case registered suo-motu by the NIA on June 21, 2022. (HT File)

Habibullah, along with Hilal Yaqooob Deva alias Sethi Soab and Musiab Fayaz Baba alias Shoaib alias Zarar, both hailing from Shopian in Kashmir, have been named in the supplementary chargesheet.

“The supplementary charge-sheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967,” said the spokesperson.

The supplementary chargesheet follows investigations in the case registered suo-motu by the NIA on June 21, 2022. The case relates to a conspiracy hatched physically as well as in cyberspace by various proscribed terrorist organisations to spread fear and terror and disrupt peace in J&K.

