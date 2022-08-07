Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pak-made grenade found at Damtal in Kangra, FIR registered

Pak-made grenade found at Damtal in Kangra, FIR registered

Published on Aug 07, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Kangra superintendent of police Khushal Chand Sharma said late on Friday, some passerby spotted a suspicious looking object in debris after a landslip and informed the Damtal police station
A team was rushed to the spot to secure the perimeter while another team led by ASP Badri Singh was dispatched from Dharamshala for detailed investigations (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Kangra police have registered a case against unknown person(s) under the Explosive Substances Act after a live grenade was found at Damtal on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway, police said on Saturday.

Kangra superintendent of police Khushal Chand Sharma said late on Friday, some passerby spotted a suspicious looking object in debris after a landslip and informed the Damtal police station.

A team was rushed to the spot to secure the perimeter while another team led by ASP Badri Singh was dispatched from Dharamshala for detailed investigations.

“The grenade was defused with the help bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army. It was LIVE HE 94 grenade made in Pakistan. A case under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered and further investigations are on,” he added.

Damtal is located in the Nurpur subdivision along Punjab border and sensitive from security point of view.

