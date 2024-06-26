Pak’s Punjab province govt approves Sikh Marriage Act

Lahore : Pakistan’s Punjab province government on Tuesday approved the Sikh Marriage Act, 2024, enabling couples of 18 years and above from the community to register their marriage and divorce. Pakistan’s Punjab province government on Tuesday approved the Sikh Marriage Act, 2024, enabling couples of 18 years and above from the community to register their marriage and divorce.

The provincial cabinet approved the Punjab Sikh Anand Karaj Marriage Registrar and Marriage Rules, 2024, on Tuesday during a meeting chaired by chief minister Maryam Nawaz.

Punjab’s first Sikh minister for minorities and human rights Ramesh Singh Arora termed it a historic day for Sikhs. He said Sikhs from other provinces and countries could come to Punjab to register their marriages.

Arora said that in a few months, the Hindu Marriage Act will also be submitted for the cabinet’s approval.

He said he had been striving to get the Sikh Act approved since 2017. He said the Punjab government has also been working to purge the school syllabus of hate material replacing it with interfaith harmony and diversified content.

Under the Sikh Marriage Act, the Sikh boy and girl should be at least 18 years of age, while a five-member sangat will make recommendations on any issue between the bride and groom.

The union council chairman should be selected from the bride’s council.The couple seeking divorce shall be bound to send a written notice to the chairman. Both parties shall be required to provide a copy and within 30 days of receiving the notice, the chairman shall constitute a conciliation committee, if the couple fails within 90 days or if they still fail to reconcile, a certificate will be issued.

Owing to the non-registration of marriages, several legal issues arise, including the distribution of inherited assets.