: Opposition parties in Haryana on Tuesday criticised the ₹14 per quintal increase in the state advised price (SAP) for sugarcane for 2023 crushing season, describing the ‘paltry hike’ as a joke on the farmers. ‘Paltry hike’ in sugarcane SAP a joke: Opposition (PTI File)

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP-JJP government should increase the cane SAP to ₹450 per quintal, a demand cane farmers have been putting forth for long.

“The Congress government had increased the cane SAP by ₹193, taking it from ₹117 to ₹310. There was an increase of 165% in 9 years, which was the highest price in the country at that time. The BJP government has only increased the price of sugarcane from ₹310 in 2014 to ₹372 in 2022, that is, only 20% increase in eight years,” Hooda claimed.

Hooda announced that the Congress, if voted to power in Haryana next year, will raise the cane price to ₹450 per quintal.

INLD general secretary, Abhay Singh Chautala alleged that the BJP-JJP coalition has again cheated the farmers by announcing a meagre hike. “This government is weakening the farmers and ensuring enrichment of private sugar mills,” he alleged.

The state government had on Monday increased the SAP for 2023 sugarcane season from ₹372 to ₹386 per quintal, and also announced that the SAP for cane will be further increased to ₹400 from 2024.

