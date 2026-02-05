Panchayat elections: Himachal files SLP in top court challenging HC order

The Himachal Pradesh government has filed a special leave petition (SLP) in Supreme Court against the order of Himachal high court directing state to conduct panchayat and urban local body elections by April 30. The Himachal Pradesh government has filed a special leave petition (SLP) in Supreme Court against the order of Himachal high court directing state to conduct panchayat and urban local body elections by April 30. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

A senior officer confirmed that the state government has moved the SC and sought legal clarity on whether elections can be held while the National Disaster Management Act (DMA) continues to remain in force due to prevailing disaster-related conditions.

The High Court on January 9 while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL), had directed the State Election Commission and the state to finalise reservation rosters by February 28 and ensure that panchayat and municipal elections are conducted before April 30.

In its petition before the apex court, the state government has argued that the High Court’s directions did not adequately account for ground realities, particularly disrupted connectivity in several parts of the state and the continued enforcement of the Disaster Management Act. The government has maintained that while panchayat elections are governed under the State Panchayati Raj Act, disaster management is a subject legislated by Parliament, and the DMA continues to be applicable in Himachal Pradesh in view of recurring disaster conditions.

Elections are due in 3,577 panchayats and 73 urban local bodies across Himachal Pradesh. The tenure of panchayats ended on January 31, 2026, while the term of 47 urban local bodies expired on January 18, 2026. The Himachal Pradesh government on January 31 had dissolved elected Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across the state following the expiry of their tenure and has constituted administrative committees to run Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads until elections are held.

Reacting sharply, BJP state media incharge and MLA Randhir Sharma accused the Congress government of attempting to derail the democratic process. Sharma said that moving the Supreme Court to delay Panchayati Raj elections “clearly proves that the Congress government does not want to hold elections and is afraid of facing the people.”

He also criticised the appointment of administrators in place of elected representatives in Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies, terming the move “undemocratic” and against constitutional principles. The BJP has demanded immediate conduct of elections to ensure that citizens can exercise their democratic right to choose their representatives.

Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “The Congress party, which preaches about democracy and the constitution throughout the country, is itself trampling on democracy and the constitution and crushing Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams of village self-governance. It is incomprehensible why the government is taking the panchayat elections so lightly”.

Revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister, Jagat Singh Negi, said that ongoing restoration work following heavy snowfall, along with school examinations, has made it difficult to conduct elections at this stage. He clarified that the state is only seeking a short extension. “When disaster management and restoration work is underway, conducting elections becomes practically impossible. We have therefore approached the Supreme Court,” he added.